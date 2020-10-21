Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Scotland international Gary Caldwell will be part of this weekend's Sportscene pundits line-up.

The ex-Partick Thistle manager is alongside Jonathan Sutherland and Leanne Crichton for Arbroath v Hearts in the Scottish Championship on BBC Scotland on Friday (19:30 BST).

James McFadden joins Steven Thompson and Michael Stewart for Sportscene on Sunday (19:15) on BBC Scotland.

And Sportscene Saturday will show that day's games at 19:30 on BBC Scotland.

Steven Naismith and Chris Iwelumo are on the sofa for that one, with Chris joined by Marvin Bartley for Sportscene results earlier in the day on BBC One Scotland (16:30).

Both the weekend's highlights programmes will be repeated on BBC One Scotland later on Saturday (23:20) and Sunday (23:35).

You can also keep up to date with matches as they happen on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound and on the BBC Scotland website.

Richard Gordon will be in the presenter's chair for Sportsound on Saturday, with Jane Lewis at the helm of the Sunday edition.

And Off the Ball with Stuart Cosgrove and Tam Cowan will be on air from 12:00-14:00 on Sunday.