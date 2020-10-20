Last updated on .From the section England

The teams last met in June 2015 when Wayne Rooney and John O'Shea were captains

England will play the Republic of Ireland in an international friendly at Wembley on 12 November.

Original opponents New Zealand withdrew from the fixture because of travel and player availability complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The game will be played behind closed doors.

It will be followed by England's final two Nations League group fixtures away to Belgium on 15 November and home to Iceland on 18 November.

The Republic are away to Wales on 15 November and at home to Bulgaria on 18 November in their remaining Nations League games.

England's last meeting with the Republic was a goalless draw in Dublin in June 2015, while their most recent game at Wembley was a 1-1 draw in May 2013. England have not beaten the Republic since 1985.