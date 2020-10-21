Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Matty Virtue scored for Blackpool in a 1-1 draw at Sunderland last December

Blackpool midfielder Matty Virtue has agreed a new two-year contract with the League One club.

Virtue, 23, joined the Tangerines from Liverpool in January 2019 and has since made 45 appearances for the club, scoring six times.

His only appearance this season was as a substitute in an EFL Cup first round tie against Stoke City.

Before joining Blackpool, Virtue spent six months on loan with then League Two side Notts County in 2018.