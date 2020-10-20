Last updated on .From the section National League

Clubs like Notts County, in blue, will receive a bigger share of the funding related to average attendance

The National League is to distribute the government's £10m support external-link package on an average attendance basis, meaning seven former Football League clubs will receive a larger sum.

Chesterfield, Hartlepool, Notts County, Stockport, Torquay, Wrexham and Yeovil will receive £95,000 a month, with the 16 other clubs receiving £84,000.

National League games are currently being played behind closed doors.

The first payments of National Lottery funds is scheduled for next week.

In National League North and South, the majority of clubs will get £30,000 a month, although Chester, Dulwich Hamlet, Hereford, Maidstone and York will receive £36,000 a month on the same distribution model basis.