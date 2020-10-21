Women's Premiership: Final game week to take place in December
The final game week of the Women's Premiership has been pushed back to 9 December.
The season was set to finish on 11 November but has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and international call-ups.
After an international break, the season will recommence on 4 November with 'catch up' matches to bring every team up to six completed games.
Four rounds of fixtures will complete the season.
The new campaign kicked off on 26 August however Sion Swifts and Derry City postponed matches at the end of September amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area and in Donegal.
Glentoran currently top the table after six matches, three points ahead of Sion Swifts who have a game in hand.
Having both played five games, holders Linfield and Crusaders both sit on nine points, six points behind the Glens, and remain in title contention.
Cliftonville and Derry City round out the table and are adrift of the title contenders.
Remaining Women's Premiership fixtures
|Catch up fixtures - 4 November
|Glentoran
|v
|Derry City
|Sion Swifts
|v
|Crusaders Strikers
|Gameweek eight - 11 November
|Crusaders Strikers
|v
|Derry City
|Glentoran
|v
|Sion Swifts
|Linfield
|v
|Cliftonville
|Gameweek nine - 18 November
|Derry City
|v
|Glentoran
|Cliftonville
|v
|Crusaders Strikers
|Linfield
|v
|Sion Swifts
International break from 23 November-1 December
|Gameweek 10 - 12 December
|Linfield
|v
|Derry City
|Sion Swifts
|v
|Cliftonville
|Crusaders Strikers
|v
|Glentoran
|Outstanding fixtures - to be re-scheduled before 9 December
|Sion Swifts
|v
|Linfield
|Derry City
|v
|Cliftonville
|Crusaders Strikers
|v
|Linfield