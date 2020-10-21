Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Linfield are aiming to win their fifth consecutive league championship

The final game week of the Women's Premiership has been pushed back to 9 December.

The season was set to finish on 11 November but has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and international call-ups.

After an international break, the season will recommence on 4 November with 'catch up' matches to bring every team up to six completed games.

Four rounds of fixtures will complete the season.

The new campaign kicked off on 26 August however Sion Swifts and Derry City postponed matches at the end of September amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area and in Donegal.

Glentoran currently top the table after six matches, three points ahead of Sion Swifts who have a game in hand.

Having both played five games, holders Linfield and Crusaders both sit on nine points, six points behind the Glens, and remain in title contention.

Cliftonville and Derry City round out the table and are adrift of the title contenders.

Remaining Women's Premiership fixtures

Catch up fixtures - 4 November Glentoran v Derry City Sion Swifts v Crusaders Strikers

Gameweek eight - 11 November Crusaders Strikers v Derry City Glentoran v Sion Swifts Linfield v Cliftonville

Gameweek nine - 18 November Derry City v Glentoran Cliftonville v Crusaders Strikers Linfield v Sion Swifts

International break from 23 November-1 December

Gameweek 10 - 12 December Linfield v Derry City Sion Swifts v Cliftonville Crusaders Strikers v Glentoran