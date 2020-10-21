Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

Striker Stevie May is back to his best with St Johnstone because he has stopped "running all around the pitch", says manager Callum Davidson.

The 27-year-old has netted five in his last two outings and his double was key to St Johnstone ending a four-game Scottish Premiership losing run in Saturday's 5-3 thriller at Hamilton.

Davidson is helping May evolve into a poacher in his second stint in Perth.

"He's scoring goals and getting in the right positions," the manager said.

"It was great to see his tap-in against Hamilton as those are the type of goals we're looking for from him.

"He's a slightly different player from when I first knew him. Technically, he's better and his movement is really good.

"Beforehand, he used to run all over the pitch. With age comes experience and we're trying to help him make sure he's in the middle of the box when the ball comes in."

Having scored just four times in their opening 10 games this season, Davidson's men have now netted 14 in three successive wins, two of which came in the League Cup.

The next task is improving on a return of one goal from five home league games - four of them defeats - when they host St Dundee United in the Tayside derby on Saturday.

"We've now got more competitions for places and the chances were always there, we just didn't take them at the start of the season," Davidson added.

"I always believed if we kept playing that way the goals would come."