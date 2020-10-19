Last updated on .From the section Oldham

Harry Kewell's Oldham have won one, drawn one and lost four of their first six league games

Oldham Athletic head coach Harry Kewell has tested positive for Covid-19 and will self-isolate for 10 days.

His assistant Alan Maybury will take charge of Tuesday's League Two game against Carlisle United.

Oldham said Kewell had not attended training since developing symptoms and therefore Tuesday's game can go ahead.

The former Leeds United, Liverpool and Australia winger will also be absent for Saturday's home game against Port Vale and 27 October's trip to Southend.

Elsewhere in League Two, Scunthorpe manager Neil Cox will not be present at the Iron's game at Cheltenham.

Assistant boss Mark Lillis is awaiting the result of a Covid-19 test and, although Cox is showing no symptoms, he is self-isolating as the pair have been in close contact.