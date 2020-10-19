Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been ruled out for up to six weeks with a shoulder injury.

Phillips, 24, suffered the injury in Leeds' 1-0 Premier League home defeat by Wolves on Monday.

The Elland Road club said he does not need surgery but faces a spell on the sidelines.

Phillips helped Leeds to promotion from the Championship last season and has broken into the England team this year, winning four caps.

