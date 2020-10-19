European Premier League: Talks take place over new £4.6bn tournament

Manchester United and Liverpool
Reports suggest Premier League champions Liverpool and Manchester United have been approached

Talks have taken place over the creation of a new £4.6bn European Premier League, involving the top sides from across the continent.

Sources told the BBC that discussions are still at an early stage but the plan would involve replacing the Champions League with a new format.

Industry insiders confirmed talks involved Wall Street bank JP Morgan.

But the project is said to still have a "long way to go" and the deal "may not happen".

Reports suggestexternal-link five Premier League clubs, including champions Liverpool and Manchester United, have been approached by those behind the plan with more than a dozen teams from England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain in negotiations about becoming founder members of the competition.

It has also been reported that the European Premier League would see 18 sides compete in a single league with the top sides taking part in a play-off to determine an overall winner and that world governing body Fifa is involved.

'Last nail in the coffin'

Kevin Miles, chief executive of the Football Supporters' Association, said the idea shows that billionaire owners of clubs "are out of control".

"The latest reports of plots, allegedly involving Manchester United and Liverpool, to create a European Super League, expose the myth that billionaire owners care about the English football pyramid, or indeed anything other than their own greed," said Miles.

"This has to be the last nail in the coffin of the idea that football can be relied upon to regulate itself."

La Liga president Javier Tebas said: "The authors of that idea - if they really exist, because there is nobody actually defending it - not only show a total ignorance of the organisation and customs of European and world football, but also a serious ignorance of the audiovisual rights markets.

"A project of this type will mean serious economic damage to the organisers themselves and to those entities that finance it, if they exist, because they´re never official. These underground projects only look good when drafted at a bar at five in the morning"

Comments

Join the conversation

202 comments

  • If this does happen I would welcome all the teams that want to take part to happily leave the premier League. And when it fails happily see them start from the bottom of the pyramid when they want to come back to English football.

    • PauliT replied:
      Agree with all of that mate.

  • "Talks have taken place over the creation of a new £4.6bn European Premier League, involving the top sides from across the continent."

    Then why have Man United been approached?

    • slackpanda replied:
      Because they bring the most revenue and this is purely about making more money.

  • 'FIFA is involved' is code for 'someone is going to get very rich'.

  • R.I.P. football

    • Spud Root replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Honestly if this became real I would be completely disinterested in watching it. You are taking the excitement out of the game and replaceing it with cash.

    • Aqcuiesce replied:
      I agree, but in all honesty I'm disinterested with it already. Far too much money ruined the game for years

  • Greed, pure and simple.

  • Its all about the money money money

  • Let them go. What's left can still create great domestic products. Start again without the overly rich clubs and it can be more even.

  • Greedy, bleeding Glazers! They've stole our money and they now they want everyone else's! #GlazersOut

  • Nobody in football wants this. Football long since sold it's soul, fans are meaningless in the quest for maximum cash. Capitalism destroying sport.

  • As a Liverpool supporter, this sickens me. This will make European football a closed market and none of the so-called smaller clubs will get a look in. Greed is not good.

    • Jossies replied:
      As a Liverpool fan I totally disagree. Hopefully it's sees Everton never play in that league

  • Goodnight to the game we all know and love.

  • RIP Football if this ever actually happens. As greedy as it is the Champions League and domestic leagues at least have a resemblance of balance at the moment.

    • graeme replied:
      Where is the balance?
      Nine teams from the so called big four leagues who are not league champions get automatic entry into the Champions League while other teams who are League Champions of their countries have to try to qualify through play-off matches
      Same scenario with Europa league
      UEFA is loaded in favour of certain countries and teams

  • Let them go and boot them out of English leagues won't be missed

  • I'm not totally against the idea but we already have a league. I don't see a European League being more exciting to watch than the current Champions League format. The money will have the ultimate say yet again and not the fans.

  • Let them go

    • hiphopanonymous replied:
      Couldn't agree more.
      Look how competitive the championship is.

  • Well it's about time.
    I'm fed up of tickets only costing £70 a game and players that cost under £100m.
    Do it.
    Do it NOW!!

  • Next week there's going to be a discussion about the disappointingly cold weather in Europe during the winter, and how it would be far better to relocate the clubs to the Arabian peninsula.

  • Sadly, this is the direction of travel at the top of the game. My club are in the third tier of Scottish football. The quality on show is pretty dreadful, but they're my club, they're local, and I'm desperately important to them as I'm a fan who pays to watch them play. You can follow a big club if you want, but they really don't care about you at all, and moves like this prove it.

    • Windy M replied:
      100% agree. This might actually be the chance to bring the game back to the people. get rid of the super rich clubs and have more balance.

  • Good to see the lessons from 'Project Big Picture' being learnt....

    ...oh wait. It's another money grab. Joy of joys.

