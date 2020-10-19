Kayden Jackson's only appearance for Ipswich so far this season came against Blackpool on 10 October

Ipswich Town striker Kayden Jackson has tested positive for Covid-19 but the rest of the squad are clear to face Doncaster in Tuesday's League One game.

Jackson felt unwell last Friday and has been isolating while awaiting results of a test, which came back positive.

Town subsequently tested all first-team players and coaching staff on Monday and all results were negative.

"The most important thing is Kayden is feeling a lot better now," physio Matt Byard told the club website. external-link

"He was clearly unwell and was displaying moderate symptoms of the virus and with the test proving positive, he will be self-isolating for at least 10 days but it's more likely to be 14.

"We tested all the first-team players and coaching staff and the results have come back clear.

"It's obviously a relief because we could have been missing several players or staff if the virus had been passed on. It's a reminder to everyone about the situation we are all facing at the moment.

"I think it also backs up the stringent measures we have in place at the training ground that minimise contact as much as possible and that could well have been a factor in the virus not being passed on to other players and staff."

Ipswich are top of League One after five wins in their first six games.