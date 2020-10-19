Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Michie won seven trophies with Hibs before moving to Sweden in December 2019

Cailin Michie will join Glasgow City in December on a two-and-a-half year deal after agreeing a pre-contract move to the Scottish champions.

The 22-year-old full-back currently plays with Pitea, having moved to full-time football in Sweden from Hibernian at the end of 2019.

During her time with Hibs, Michie won three Scottish Cups and four Premier League Cups.

"She is very versatile and can play both sides," said manager Scott Booth.

"I have tried to sign Cailin a number of times. I was not at all surprised when she got her move to Sweden and I am just delighted we have managed to persuade her to come back and join our vision.

"She is young, hungry and a year playing every week in one of the most competitive leagues in Europe will have developed her even more."