Kettlewell is not in favour of teams forfeiting games if they are hit hard by a Covid outbreak

Teams hit by a Covid outbreak losing points would be "exceptionally harsh", according to Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell.

County visit Motherwell on Saturday, with the Fir Park side having had their last two league matches postponed as a result of opponents' Covid call-offs.

That prompted 'Well coach Maurice Ross to suggest games should be forfeited under such circumstances.

"There really does need to be some common sense," said Kettlewell.

"The deduction of points could have a massive impact on people's seasons and livelihoods.

"I don't think there's any club actively trying to catch a deadly virus and everyone visiting us has spoken highly of our set-up.

"We have wives at work and kids at school, so there's any number of ways that the virus can be passed about.

"We talk to our players about avoiding places like coffee shops or the high street where you can't control social distancing

"I have my own situation where I'm on red alert for my wife. She's due to give birth so we're trying to manage our other kids so they're not in contact with anyone who has the virus for obvious reasons.

"So we are all thinking about it and hopefully it doesn't happen but if anybody at Ross County comes down with it, it's certainly not going to be through us not following the rules."

'I want my team to be a reflection of me'

Meanwhile, Kettlewell says he has no problem with County's disciplinary record after Connor Randall picked up the club's third red card of the season in Saturday's goalless draw with Hibs.

"We can't afford to keep going down to 10 men," said Kettelwell, who was given a three-game touchline ban of his own this month for comments made about referee John Beaton.

"But I want my team to be a reflection of me. I'm a combative person, I was a player who picked up more yellow and reds than most. I'm not encouraging that but I still want my team to be competitive. I don't want us to roll over and get our bellies tickled.

"We have to be more intelligent about it. The situation with Connor was completely avoidable. But we haven't had examples of guys punching people off the ball, so I don't think that kind of disciplinary issue is a problem.

"There's been nothing stupid - apart from myself obviously."