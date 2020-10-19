England women: Alessia Russo withdraws from squad with Katie Zelem called up
Manchester United forward Alessia Russo has withdrawn from the England squad for next week's friendly against Germany because of a thigh injury.
Red Devils captain Katie Zelem has been added to the squad as her replacement.
Zelem earned her first call-up for a training camp last month but withdrew after testing positive for coronavirus.
Phil Neville's Lionesses travel to face two-time world champions Germany on 27 October, a game that will be broadcast live on BBC Two (15:00 GMT).
The match in Wiesbaden will be England's first since a 1-0 defeat by Spain in the SheBelieves Cup in March.