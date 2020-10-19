Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Alessia Russo made her England debut as a substitute in the SheBelieves Cup defeat by Spain in March

Manchester United forward Alessia Russo has withdrawn from the England squad for next week's friendly against Germany because of a thigh injury.

Red Devils captain Katie Zelem has been added to the squad as her replacement.

Zelem earned her first call-up for a training camp last month but withdrew after testing positive for coronavirus.

Phil Neville's Lionesses travel to face two-time world champions Germany on 27 October, a game that will be broadcast live on BBC Two (15:00 GMT).

The match in Wiesbaden will be England's first since a 1-0 defeat by Spain in the SheBelieves Cup in March.