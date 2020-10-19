Last updated on .From the section QPR

Luke Amos was hurt with less than 20 minutes to go at Bournemouth

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Luke Amos will miss the rest of the season after seriously injuring his knee.

The 22-year-old ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during the second half of QPR's 0-0 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday.

Amos was a summer signing from Tottenham, having spent last season on loan at Loftus Road, and had started every game so far this season.

"We are all desperately disappointed for Luke," said manager Mark Warburton.

Amos suffered a similar injury two years ago while playing for Spurs' Under-23 side.

"Luke has been through this before," Warburton told the club website.

"He has a fantastic attitude and is a very strong character and we know he can come through this successfully again, just as he did two years ago."