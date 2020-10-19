Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Celtic manager Martin O'Neill is backing Neil Lennon to silence his critics and win ten in a row. (Sun) external-link

AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has warned Celtic that he is extra motivated after a frustrating period of self-isolation and says he is disappointed Thursday's Europa League tie will be behind closed doors since fans deserve to see him. (Daily Record) external-link

A plan to dish out mandatory 3-0 defeats to any clubs who can't play on through the coronavirus crisis was discussed at a meeting of the SPFL board on Monday and will now be circulated to all members clubs. (Daily Record) external-link

The SPFL expect St Mirren's weekend Premiership game with Hamilton to go ahead as planned after the Paisley side's coronavirus troubles. (Sun) external-link

The absence of fans is a hindrance for Celtic as they prepare to face AC Milan, says former midfielder Paul Hartley, who remembers "the roof coming off" after a late winner against the Serie A giants in 2007. (Daily Record) external-link

Match-winner Connor Goldson says Rangers didn't believe the leaked Celtic team on Saturday and thought Odsonne Edouard and Christopher Jullien would both start in the Old Firm clash. (Sun) external-link

Dundee United skipper Mark Reynolds says former team-mate Andy Considine has given him hope his international dream may not be over. (Courier) external-link

USA defender Mark McKenzie, linked with Celtic over the summer, says he wants to play in the Champions League. (Glasgow Times) external-link