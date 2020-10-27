Stockport County v Solihull Moors

StockportStockport County19:45Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Stockport
|5
|4
|0
|1
|12
|5
|7
|12
|2
|Torquay
|5
|4
|0
|1
|8
|4
|4
|12
|3
|Hartlepool
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|2
|6
|10
|4
|Woking
|5
|3
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|10
|5
|Solihull Moors
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|2
|6
|9
|6
|Sutton United
|4
|3
|0
|1
|6
|2
|4
|9
|7
|Notts County
|5
|3
|0
|2
|10
|7
|3
|9
|8
|Eastleigh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|10
|5
|5
|8
|9
|Wealdstone
|5
|2
|1
|2
|11
|13
|-2
|7
|10
|Halifax
|5
|1
|3
|1
|4
|3
|1
|6
|11
|Wrexham
|5
|2
|0
|3
|6
|7
|-1
|6
|12
|Barnet
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|10
|-4
|6
|13
|Maidenhead United
|5
|2
|0
|3
|6
|12
|-6
|6
|14
|Aldershot
|4
|1
|1
|2
|9
|6
|3
|4
|15
|Bromley
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|3
|2
|4
|16
|Boreham Wood
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|3
|1
|4
|17
|Yeovil
|5
|0
|4
|1
|5
|6
|-1
|4
|18
|Weymouth
|5
|1
|1
|3
|2
|4
|-2
|4
|19
|Dag & Red
|5
|1
|1
|3
|2
|6
|-4
|4
|20
|King's Lynn
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|14
|-8
|4
|21
|Chesterfield
|5
|1
|0
|4
|9
|9
|0
|3
|22
|Dover
|5
|1
|0
|4
|2
|14
|-12
|3
|23
|Altrincham
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|2