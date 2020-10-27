National League
HartlepoolHartlepool United19:45AltrinchamAltrincham
Venue: Victoria Park

Hartlepool United v Altrincham

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport5401125712
2Torquay540184412
3Hartlepool431082610
4Woking531155010
5Solihull Moors43018269
6Sutton United43016249
7Notts County530210739
8Eastleigh422010558
9Wealdstone52121113-27
10Halifax51314316
11Wrexham520367-16
12Barnet4202610-46
13Maidenhead United5203612-66
14Aldershot41129634
15Bromley31115324
16Boreham Wood41124314
17Yeovil504156-14
18Weymouth511324-24
19Dag & Red511326-44
20King's Lynn5113614-84
21Chesterfield51049903
22Dover5104214-123
23Altrincham302124-22
