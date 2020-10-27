Leyton Orient v Exeter City

Leyton OrientLeyton Orient19:00ExeterExeter City
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Newport
|8
|6
|1
|1
|13
|5
|8
|19
|2
|Cambridge
|8
|5
|2
|1
|19
|5
|14
|17
|3
|Cheltenham
|8
|5
|1
|2
|12
|5
|7
|16
|4
|Forest Green
|8
|4
|3
|1
|11
|6
|5
|15
|5
|Exeter
|8
|4
|3
|1
|13
|9
|4
|15
|6
|Harrogate
|8
|4
|2
|2
|12
|7
|5
|14
|7
|Carlisle
|8
|4
|2
|2
|9
|8
|1
|14
|8
|Salford
|8
|3
|4
|1
|13
|6
|7
|13
|9
|Colchester
|8
|3
|4
|1
|12
|9
|3
|13
|10
|Port Vale
|8
|4
|1
|3
|8
|6
|2
|13
|11
|Morecambe
|8
|4
|1
|3
|10
|16
|-6
|13
|12
|Walsall
|8
|2
|6
|0
|10
|8
|2
|12
|13
|Crawley
|8
|3
|2
|3
|11
|10
|1
|11
|14
|Leyton Orient
|8
|3
|2
|3
|10
|10
|0
|11
|15
|Bradford
|7
|2
|3
|2
|8
|9
|-1
|9
|16
|Tranmere
|8
|2
|3
|3
|6
|7
|-1
|9
|17
|Grimsby
|7
|2
|2
|3
|8
|11
|-3
|8
|18
|Bolton
|8
|1
|3
|4
|7
|12
|-5
|6
|19
|Barrow
|8
|0
|5
|3
|9
|12
|-3
|5
|20
|Stevenage
|8
|1
|2
|5
|5
|8
|-3
|5
|21
|Mansfield
|8
|0
|5
|3
|6
|10
|-4
|5
|22
|Oldham
|8
|1
|2
|5
|11
|17
|-6
|5
|23
|Scunthorpe
|8
|1
|1
|6
|4
|17
|-13
|4
|24
|Southend
|8
|0
|2
|6
|4
|18
|-14
|2