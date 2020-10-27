League Two
WalsallWalsall19:00CambridgeCambridge United
Venue: Banks's Stadium

Walsall v Cambridge United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newport8611135819
2Cambridge85211951417
3Cheltenham8512125716
4Forest Green8431116515
5Exeter8431139415
6Harrogate8422127514
7Carlisle842298114
8Salford8341136713
9Colchester8341129313
10Port Vale841386213
11Morecambe84131016-613
12Walsall8260108212
13Crawley83231110111
14Leyton Orient83231010011
15Bradford723289-19
16Tranmere823367-19
17Grimsby7223811-38
18Bolton8134712-56
19Barrow8053912-35
20Stevenage812558-35
21Mansfield8053610-45
22Oldham81251117-65
23Scunthorpe8116417-134
24Southend8026418-142
