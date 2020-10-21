Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Jose Mourinho has amassed a total of 25 trophies as a manager

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho believes he can keep up his 100 per cent record in the Europa League by winning his third title this season.

The Portuguese has competed in Europe's second-tier competition twice and won it both times - with Porto in 2003 and Manchester United 2017.

Tottenham host Austrian side LASK in their Group J opener on Thursday.

"We're going to try," Mourinho said. "It is difficult, it is a very long competition, the group phase is tricky.

"Then you go to the knockouts and you get teams coming from the Champions League which is very unfair.

"If you play Champions League and you don't qualify you go home. In the Europa League group phase if you finish third you go home, you don't have another competition to play."

Spurs return to the competition after three seasons in the Champions League.

"So the record in the Europa League is great, never knocked out. Of course, lost a few matches in the group phase but managed always to win it," added Mourinho.

Spurs reached the Champions League final in 2019 when they lost to Liverpool under then manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Mourinho did not say whether Gareth Bale would start against the Austrian side and only confirmed that centre-back Davinson Sanchez would be in his starting XI.

Bale came on as a 72nd-minute substitute in Sunday's 3-3 draw with West Ham in the Premier League for his first appearance since returning to the club in a loan deal from Real Madrid.

Defensive duo Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga are both injured, but Erik Lamela and Giovani Lo Celso are set to return after missing the 3-3 draw with West Ham.

LASK reached the Europa League round-of-16 last season, where they were beaten 7-1 on aggregate by Manchester United.

The second leg of that tie, a 2-1 loss at Old Trafford, was their first match under boss Dominik Thalhammer. They made it into this season's group stage via a 4-1 play-off win at Sporting Lisbon.

