Rob Holding has played in five league and cup games for Arsenal in 2020-21

Rapid Vienna v Arsenal - Europa League group stage Kick off: 17:55 BST, Thursday, 22 October Venue: Allianz Stadion. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Arsenal defender Rob Holding is expected to be out for about three weeks after suffering an injury in the warm-up against Manchester City last weekend.

Holding, 25, is expected to miss six league and cup games, starting with Thursday's Europa League group game with Rapid Vienna in Austria.

He damaged his hamstring before the Gunners lost 1-0 at City.

Dani Ceballos is nursing an ankle injury and will not play on Thursday.

Arsenal say the Spanish midfielder is being assessed external-link before Sunday's Premier League home game with Leicester (19:15 GMT)

Former Chelsea midfielder Willian will also miss his side's opening Europa League group game with a calf issue.

On a positive note, Germany defender Shkodran Mustafi is available for selection for the first time since suffering a serious hamstring injury on 18 July.

Mustafi required surgery after the injury during the closing stages of his side's FA Cup semi-final victory over Manchester City.

