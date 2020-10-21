Europa League - Group B
Rapid ViennaRapid Vienna17:55ArsenalArsenal
Venue: Allianz Stadion

Rapid Vienna v Arsenal: Gunners without Rob Holding in Austria

Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Arsenal defender Rob Holding gestures reacts during a Europa League match
Rob Holding has played in five league and cup games for Arsenal in 2020-21
Rapid Vienna v Arsenal - Europa League group stage
Kick off: 17:55 BST, Thursday, 22 October Venue: Allianz Stadion. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Arsenal defender Rob Holding is expected to be out for about three weeks after suffering an injury in the warm-up against Manchester City last weekend.

Holding, 25, is expected to miss six league and cup games, starting with Thursday's Europa League group game with Rapid Vienna in Austria.

He damaged his hamstring before the Gunners lost 1-0 at City.

Dani Ceballos is nursing an ankle injury and will not play on Thursday.

Arsenal say the Spanish midfielder is being assessedexternal-link before Sunday's Premier League home game with Leicester (19:15 GMT)

Former Chelsea midfielder Willian will also miss his side's opening Europa League group game with a calf issue.

On a positive note, Germany defender Shkodran Mustafi is available for selection for the first time since suffering a serious hamstring injury on 18 July.

Mustafi required surgery after the injury during the closing stages of his side's FA Cup semi-final victory over Manchester City.

Familiar competition - the best of the stats

  • This is Arsenal's fourth consecutive season in the Europa League, reaching the semi-final in 2017-18, the final in 2018-19 and the last 32 in 2019-20.
  • This will be the first meeting between Rapid Vienna and Arsenal. Rapid Vienna won their last match against English opponents beating Aston Villa 3-2 at Villa Park in a Europa League qualifying match in 2010-11.
  • Bukayo Saka was directly involved in more goals in the Europa League last season than any other Arsenal player, registering two goals and five assists in six appearances.
  • This is Rapid Vienna's eighth Europa League campaign, reaching the knockout stages on two occasions previously - 2015-16 and 2018-19.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 22nd October 2020

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1CFR Cluj00000000
2CSKA Sofia00000000
3Roma00000000
4Young Boys00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal00000000
2Dundalk00000000
3Molde00000000
4Rapid Vienna00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen00000000
2Hapoel Be'er Sheva00000000
3Nice00000000
4Slavia Prague00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benfica00000000
2Lech Poznan00000000
3Rangers00000000
4Standard Liege00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Granada00000000
2Omonia Nicosia00000000
3PAOK Salonika00000000
4PSV Eindhoven00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AZ Alkmaar00000000
2HNK Rijeka00000000
3Napoli00000000
4Real Sociedad00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AEK Athens00000000
2Leicester00000000
3Sporting Braga00000000
4Zorya Luhansk00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic00000000
2Lille00000000
3AC Milan00000000
4Sparta Prague00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FK Qarabag00000000
2Maccabi Tel-Aviv00000000
3Sivasspor00000000
4Villarreal00000000

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1LASK00000000
2Ludogorets00000000
3Royal Antwerp00000000
4Tottenham00000000

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1CSKA Moscow00000000
2Dinamo Zagreb00000000
3Feyenoord00000000
4RZ Pellets WAC00000000

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Red Star Belgrade00000000
2KAA Gent00000000
3Slovan Liberec00000000
4Hoffenheim00000000
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC