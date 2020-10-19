Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Cameron Toshack had spells as a player with Swansea City and Cardiff City

Former Swansea City Under-23s manager Cameron Toshack has been sacked by Cypriot First Division club Pafos.

Toshack, son of former Wales, Real Madrid and Swansea boss John, was appointed on an 18-month deal in December 2019.

He had taken over at a struggling side but guided the club to top-flight safety after finishing seventh.

The Welshman has been relieved of his duties despite Sunday's 1-0 over APOEL which saw them move up to seventh.

Gary Richards, who worked alongside Toshack with Swansea City's Under-23 side, had been his number two in Cyprus.

Toshack helped Daniel James, Connor Roberts, Joe Rodon, George Byers, Jay Fulton, Oliver McBurnie, Ben Cabango and Matt Grimes to rise from the Swans junior ranks to first-team football.

Another Swansea City youngster, Jack Evans, had joined Pafos on a season-long loan in September.