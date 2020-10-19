The Republic are top of Group I on 13 points, having played a game more than second-placed Germany

Republic of Ireland women are preparing for one of the biggest games in their history when they travel to Kyiv to take on Ukraine on Friday in their European Championship qualifier, with the prospect of making it to a major tournament for the first time.

Victory for Vera Pauw's side would secure a play-off spot with one game still to go, while a best runners-up spot - which guarantees automatic qualification - is also in contention.

"It's a final, it's a final for everybody - for the Ukraine and for us," said Pauw.

"The strength of Ukraine and us is very, very close at the moment.

"I was talking to one player and she said this was most likely the most important game of her career - and she is one of the veterans."

'They underestimated us'

Ukraine conceded 16 goals in their two fixtures against Germany last year, but wins against Montenegro and Greece last month mean they are now only seven points behind the Republic with a game in hand.

In the reverse fixture last October, Pauw's side ran out 3-2 winners, but the Republic of Ireland boss remains convinced her team will meet a different opponent in Kyiv.

"Ukraine underestimated us. I think that they were overwhelmed with our structure and the way we were approaching them," she said.

"In our first game, everybody wanted so much to get a positive result. There was such an intensity, the whole stadium felt this intensity, the crowd brought it on the pitch. Now the intensity comes by the fact that this is a final for everybody.

"They [Ukraine] also know and feel how important this is. The way they played the second half against Greece [last month], I have not seen them like that yet. They are much better at pushing forward, so we have to be ready for that."

Chartered flight signals positive step in gender equality fight

The squad will be based in Duisburg in Germany this week before flying to the Ukrainian capital on Friday and Pauw revealed her team will travel on a chartered aircraft for the first time, following a decision by the Football Association of Ireland (FAI).

"I would like to give a huge thanks to the FAI. I believe this is the first time the women's team will get a chartered flight," she added.

"With this Covid situation, having to travel in the normal airport, being in lines with others, the risk of picking up the virus is so big.

"The managers had said that we have to make this happen. If we say that we strive for gender equality, this is the moment that this is necessary, because otherwise we put our players at risk and also qualification at risk, apart from the personal danger.

"It shows the change in thoughts that the women's game is in every single discussion and they've proved now themselves that it is not just discussion, it is really serious."

Following an outbreak of coronavirus in the men's squad in recent weeks, which heavily affected Stephen Kenney's player availability, Pauw outlined how Covid-19 protocols have been tightened even further at the German training base to protect their player and staff bubble.

"We are so aware of it this week that everyone has isolated themselves. What I have heard from all the players is that they were really trying to stay away from people. I have isolated myself, my staff have isolated themselves and we hope that it stays away from the squad.

"In our hotel [in Germany], nobody is entering our rooms. We get the towels for the whole stay immediately, we make up our own beds, we have no cleaners in. We also have a different area where we eat."

Despite all of the challenges facing the side in the current climate, Pauw admitted she had goosebumps at the thought of what her team could achieve in the coming weeks.

"It's fantastic that we can play. I'm very happy that we played against Germany last month, that we saw each other, that we know where we stand. We have prepared, so we will see on the pitch.

"I feel privileged to be the coach of this team, because the determination is huge and they are so ready to take this last step."