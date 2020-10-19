Rotherham boss Paul Warne in his more usual habitat on the touchline

David Moyes, Neil Warnock and Michael O'Neill have had to do it during the coronavirus pandemic, but what is it really like having to manage a team from home on matchday?

Rotherham boss Paul Warne is self-isolating after a family member caught Covid-19 and has given arguably the most honest account yet of the challenge of trying to call the shots from your sofa.

"Normally from about 12 o'clock onwards I'm in the stadium, but instead - this is a very unmanagerial thing to do - I was checking my wifi speed," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"I didn't feel like a manager at all. I felt like a fan waiting to see England in the World Cup final, so I was excited but ridiculously nervous."

On Saturday, the Millers were at home to Norwich - the club Warne supported as a boy - in the Championship and it proved to be far from a routine game.

The 47-year-old sent every player in his squad an individual video message on the day of the game, but it was his assistant Richie Barker doing the shouting from the touchline.

A missed penalty, own goal, red card and last-minute winner - Saturday's game had everything

"I kept having my goalie coach text me when something happened but I had a 30-second lag," said Warne, proving that even football managers have delays on their stream.

"So I was watching thinking 'we look all right here' and he says 'Angus [MacDonald] has been sent off'. I can't see anything happening and then bosh."

Freddie Ladapo put Rotherham ahead but then had a penalty saved before Michael Ihiekwe's own goal brought Norwich level.

The drama continued as, after MacDonald's straight red card, Jordan Hugill scored a 95th-minute penalty to consign Rotherham to defeat.

Asked if he will do anything differently while managing Tuesday's match at Nottingham Forest from home, Warne said: "I just think I might eat some food this time, because I was starving.

"I can't help the fact that I turned into a bit of a super-fan, which was difficult because my daughter was on the sofa beside me in the shed and I was trying not to swear, so that was very tough."

Someone get a camera into Warne's home for that one - Gogglebox, eat your heart out.