The first round proper of the FA Cup will start on 7 November

Hartlepool United's trip to Ilkeston Town in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round will be shown live on the BBC.

The game will be shown on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and BBC Sport online on Saturday, 24 October at 15:00 BST.

Ilkeston play in Northern Premier League Division One South East, while Hartlepool are in the National League.

The BBC has shown FA Cup qualifiers since 2017, including Hashtag United's first-round qualifier with Soham Town Rangers.