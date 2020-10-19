Hamilton Accies have lost six of their past seven meetings with Aberdeen

Any coronavirus-related forfeiture of Scottish Premiership points would lead to an "outcry", says Hamilton Academical manager Brian Rice.

Accies, with two players self-isolating after international duty, make a rearranged trip to Aberdeen on Tuesday.

The original fixture was called off when eight Pittodrie players breached guidelines with a visit to a bar, as two returned positive tests.

"It's unfortunate, but just have to get on with it," said Rice.

"We have cried long enough to get football back, lets not cry to get it stopped.

"When the original game was due to be played, Aberdeen had the problems with their players. They are all back but I have six missing now. It's just the way it is and its going to be like that this season. It's the third or fourth time this has happened to us."

Andy Winter and Jack Hamilton are isolating after Scotland U19 coach Billy Stark tested positive, while David Templeton, Kyle Munro, Lewis Smith and Brian Easton are out with injuries.

Following early-season postponements involving Aberdeen and Celtic, the last two rounds in the Premiership have had further Covid-19 call-offs, with Kilmarnock and then St Mirren unable to field teams.

Motherwell were the scheduled opponents on both occasions and, with an already congested fixture list, Fir Park coach Maurice Ross suggested the affected club should simply give up the points.

However, Rice disagrees, saying such a rule change would be too contentious.

"I would not like to see games forfeited," he said. "Suppose it was the end of the season and someone forfeited a game and someone stayed up or somebody won the league because someone decided to forfeit. Would there be an outcry? Of course there would.

"I think we have to do the best we can and someone will come up with a solution because people are getting paid a lot of money in high places to come up with solutions."