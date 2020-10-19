Last updated on .From the section Scotland

John Fleck was injured while winning his fourth cap for Scotland eight days ago

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck will miss Scotland's November internationals with a back problem.

Fleck, 29, started the win over Slovakia but withdrew from Steve Clarke's squad before the home victory over the Czech Republic on 14 October.

He is expected to be out of action for four to six weeks.

Scotland travel to Serbia for a European Championship play-off final on 12 November, followed by Nations League matches in Slovakia and Israel.

"It's another unfortunate injury," said Blades boss Chris Wilder. "He suffered one of those you don't get 99 times out of 100.

"To land on such a small place on his back to do the damage that he has done is so unlucky."

Wilder is already without defender Jack O'Connell, while striker Lys Mousset has yet to play this season and left-back Max Lowe's Premier League debut was cut short on Sunday after he suffered a concussion.

Forward Oliver Burke was only fit enough for an unused spot on the bench in the 1-1 draw at home to Fulham after pulling out of the Scotland squad this month with a knock.

"We are being tested a little bit and can do without that," added Wilder.