Ryan Lowe's Pilgrims have lost only one of their first six League One fixtures

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe says he wants his side to keep up their excellent form at Home Park.

The Pilgrims beat Northampton Town 2-1 on Saturday thanks to Kelland Watts' late winner to maintain a record that has seen Argyle lose just once at home in more than a year.

The win moved newly-promoted Plymouth up to sixth in the League One table.

"We want to make it a fortress, we don't want to lose many games at home," Lowe told BBC Radio Devon.

"We haven't lost here since 1 January when we could have won that game and probably didn't deserve to lose."

That loss on New Year's Day - 2-1 to eventual League Two champions Swindon Town, thanks to a 77th-minute winner - has been Argyle's only home reverse since 21 September 2019.

"We don't want to look at records, what we want to do is we want to make sure we're performing week in week out," added Lowe, who has begun his second season in charge of the Pilgrims.

"If we keep performing the way we do and when the game plan comes to fruition, I'm always going to be a happy manager on a Saturday afternoon."