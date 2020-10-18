Rice trolls Spurs fan: the weekend's football in social media

Last updated on .From the section Football

Declan Rice enjoyed Lanzini's leveller

Spurs did Spursy things, there was massive derby controversy and Miedema made history - here's the best social media reaction from the weekend's football.

1. Spurs go peak Spurs

Gareth Bale made his first appearance since returning to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, in a derby against West Ham. It was nice of the team to make him feel properly at home again by losing a 3-0 lead. Some things don't change, hey?

Bale was only used as a substitute, with 18 minutes left, after a master class from Harry Kane left the game looking done and dusted. That is, until West Ham went and scored three goals after the 80th minute.

Turns out that the real impact sub in the game was not Bale, but came from the West Ham bench instead.

Manuel Lanzini completed the comeback for the Hammers when he lashed one in in the 94th minute. But what genius instruction was he given before being introduced to the play?

2. No one can Holte the Villa

Aston Villa faced Leicester on Sunday. For 91 minutes, it looked like the unthinkable might occur - that is, that Aston Villa might fail to win a game!

Ross Barkley's injury-time winner maintains their perfect start to the season.

John McGinn got the assist.

3. LiVARpool conspiracies put to bed

Saturday's Merseyside derby was chaotic and controversial. Liverpool have asked the Premier League to review two key VAR decisions in their draw at Goodison.

A challenge from Jordan Pickford on Virgil Van Dijk - which left the latter facing months out - escaped any punishment after going for review. In injury time, a controversial offside decision ruled out a late winner for Jordan Henderson and left fans baffled.

4. Support pours in for Van Dijk

That challenge from Jordan Pickford leaves one of Liverpool's most important players requiring surgery on an ACL injury, which will mean a lengthy spell out of action.

Players from across the football world have shared their sympathies.

Including rivals, who have been through similar tough times.

5. Vivianne Miedema is Gunners' top shooter

The Arsenal striker continued to set new levels on Sunday, with a hat-trick against north London rivals Tottenham.

That means she's now scored 52 goals in 50 WSL appearances, making her the league's all-time top scorer.

She overtakes Nikita Parris' record

The 24-year-old Netherlands international, who once remarked after scoring six in a game, "I think I'm not bothered about scoring goals at all," even allowed herself to take some pride in the moment.

6. Can we talk about Sampdoria's owner?

Massimo Ferrero is listed as a film producer, but frankly, on this evidence, we want a film about him.

7. Can we also talk about Charlton Athletic's new owner?

Thomas Sangaard, ladies and gents

Rock 'n' roll businessman Thomas Sandgaard, who took over Charlton this year, has already vowed to bring the club back to the Premier League. We would like to see more of him too please.

8. A haircut of two halves

Rangers took home the bragging rights on Sunday, beating Celtic 2-0 in the first Old Firm derby of the Scottish Premiership.

Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos' haircut has split opinion right down the middle.

9. Well, that got petty

Over in Germany, RB Leipzig got a win away at FC Augsburg. Good to see that fair play prevailed off the pitch.

10. Double derby delight for AC Milan

The Rossoneri had a lot to celebrate this weekend. A double from Zlatan Ibrahimovic sealed victory in the Milan derby (how many derbies did we have this weekend?) on Saturday and the women's team thrashed Inter 4-1 on Sunday.

11. The new normal

That result leaves AC Milan top of Serie A, alongside some other surprising front-runners across Europe.

At least we can rely on some things staying the same in Russia - where last year's champions Zenit St Petersburg top the pile.