Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Callaghan has scored six international goals

Captain Marissa Callaghan has returned to the Northern Ireland women's squad for next week's Euro 2022 qualifier away to Belarus.

The Cliftonville midfielder missed September's 6-0 win over the Faroe Islands but is one of six players recalled by boss Kenny Shiels.

Sheffield United goalkeeper Becky Flaherty and club team-mate Natalie Johnson return to the 21-strong squad.

Prolific Sion Swifts forward Caitlin McGuinness has also been selected.

The match against Belarus in Minsk on 27 October is the first of Northern Ireland's three remaining qualifying matches in Group C, with a home meeting with the same opposition to follow on 27 November and then the Faroe Islands on 1 December.

Last month's win over the Faroes was a first victory of the campaign for Shiels' side and it moved them up to third spot in the table, with five points from five matches.

Having drawn two of their first four fixtures - against Wales home and away - they probably require wins from each of their final three matches to have a chance of reaching the Women's Euro 2022 finals, which will be staged in England.

Flaherty, who had a long-term hip injury but has now fully recovered following surgery, last played for her country when producing heroics to thwart Wales in Belfast in a goalless Euro qualifier last November.

Defender Johnson, who also plays for Sheffield United in the FA Women's Championship, was last capped in March 2019.

Linfield Ladies defender Kelsie Burrows, who missed last month's away win over the Faroes due to injury, has also returned to the panel.

Caitlin McGuinness joins her sister Kirsty in the squad, with the pair having scored 12 goals between them in just five Women's Premiership outings for Sion this season.

Squad:

Goalkeepers - Jackie Burns (Glentoran Women), Becky Flaherty (Sheffield United Women), Lauren Perry (Blackburn Rovers).

Defenders - Ashley Hutton, Kelsie Burrows and Abbie Magee (all Linfield Ladies), Natalie Johnson (Sheffield United Women), Julie Nelson (Crusaders Strikers), Demi Vance (Rangers Women).

Midfielders - Joely Andrews, Nadene Caldwell, Samantha Kelly and Danielle Maxwell (all Glentoran Women), Marissa Callaghan (Cliftonville Ladies), Rachel Furness (Liverpool Ladies), Chloe McCarron (Birmingham City Women), Sarah McFadden (Durham Ladies).

Forwards - Simone Magill (Everton Ladies), Caitlin McGuinness (Sion Swifts Ladies), Kirsty McGuinness (Sion Swifts Ladies), Lauren Wade (Glasgow City).