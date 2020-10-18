Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The 2019 World Cup was held in France and won by the United States

Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium have announced a joint bid to host the 2027 Women's World Cup.

The three countries' football associations said they had presented plans to world governing body Fifa and will draft further details, such as the host cities, in the coming months.

Last year, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and the Faroe Islands said they were working on a joint bid.

The 2023 edition will be held in Australia and New Zealand.

Germany hosted the Women's World Cup in 2011, while the Netherlands staged the Women's Euro 2017 championship. Belgium has never held a major women's tournament.

"Women's football in our countries is indeed in differing phases of development, but we share the aspiration to give the sport a boost nationally and globally by organising this World Cup," said the three countries in a joint statement.

England will host the next European Championships in 2022. The tournament was due to be played in 2021 but has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.