Little is a key player for Scotland, with 59 goals from 137 international appearances

Experienced Arsenal duo Kim Little and Jen Beattie have dropped out of the Scotland squad for the European qualifiers against Albania and Finland.

Aston Villa midfielder Chloe Arthur has also withdrawn through injury.

Rangers forward Zoe Ness has been called up, along with Glasgow City winger Rachel McLauchlan and Hibernian midfielder Amy Muir.

Scotland meet Albania at Tynecastle on Friday, with a trip to Helsinki four days later.

Finland lead the way in Group E, with three wins and a draw from their four outings.

Scotland have won their first two matches, but have not played since a series of friendly victories over Northern Ireland, Iceland and Ukraine seven months ago.

Central defender Beattie played the full 90 minutes in Arsenal's win over Tottenham on Sunday, while Little had already joined fellow Scotland international Lisa Evans on a long injury list at the London club.

Manchester City's Caroline Weir was rested at the weekend after a concussion but remains in Shelley Kerr's squad.

The group winners and three best runners-up qualify directly for the rescheduled Euro 2021 finals in England in 2022, while the six further second-placed teams advance to play-offs.

Revised Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Lee Alexander (Glasgow City), Jenna Fife (Rangers), Shannon Lynn (Vittsjo GIK)

Defenders: Rachael Boyle (Hibernian), Rachel Corsie (Birmingham City, on loan from Utah Royals), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Hannah Godfrey (Tottenham Hotspur), Sophie Howard (Leicester City), Emma Mitchell (Reading), Kirsty Smith (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Leanne Crichton (Glasgow City), Lucy Graham (Everton), Samantha Kerr (Glasgow City), Christie Murray (Birmingham City), Caroline Weir (Manchester City), Amy Muir (Hibernian), Rachel McLauchlan (Glasgow City)

Forwards: Lizzie Arnot (Rangers), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Claire Emslie (Everton, on loan from Orland Pride), Abbi Grant (Birmingham City), Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United), Jane Ross (Manchester United), Martha Thomas (West Ham United), Zoe Ness (Rangers).