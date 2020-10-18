Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers captain James Tavernier urges team-mates to learn from previous seasons and avoid any needless slip ups as the Ibrox side bid to stay in front of Celtic in the league. (Sun) external-link

Following Saturday's home defeat to Rangers, the next six games are "make or break" for Celtic boss Neil Lennon, warns former team-mate Chris Sutton. (Daily Record) external-link

A request from Aberdeen to stage a fan test event at next week's Celtic match has been rejected by the Scottish Government. (Sun) external-link

Former Celtic star Kris Commons says fans who continue to ignore warnings about rising cases of Covid-19 could bring the season to a premature halt as some congregated outside Celtic Park on Saturday and others travelled to watch the Old Firm on TV. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Stephen Welsh was left "gutted" after defeat on his Old Firm derby debut but the 20-year-old Celtic defender would love to keep his place for Thursday's Europa League meeting with AC Milan. (Daily Record) external-link

Joe Lewis says Aberdeen are confident of piling on the misery for Celtic in their league and semi-final double header but the captain insists they can only think about Wednesday's meeting with Hamilton for now. (Daily Record) external-link

St Johnstone have eyes on top half of the table after scoring five at Hamilton on Saturday, says winger Craig Conway.(Courier) external-link