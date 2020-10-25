Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jose Mourinho (left) is unbeaten in all nine league matches against sides led by Sean Dyche (right)

TEAM NEWS

Burnley defender Phil Bardsley is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

Ben Mee is back in training but not yet ready to feature, Erik Pieters is a doubt with a calf problem and Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Jack Cork are out.

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho will restore his first-team regulars after resting them for the Europa League.

Eric Dier faces a fitness test on the hamstring injury that has caused him to miss their last two matches.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I still can't quite believe how Tottenham threw away a 3-0 lead against West Ham with less than 10 minutes remaining, and only picked up a point.

That just showed how Spurs are still something of an enigma and, as dangerous as they are going forward, they are still vulnerable at the back.

I think Burnley can capitalise, if they take the game to Spurs. The Clarets are getting players back from injury, and I'm backing them to get their first win of the season.

Prediction: 2-1

He is two goals short of becoming only the third player for Tottenham to score 200 times in all competitions. after Bobby Smith (208) and Jimmy Greaves (266)

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have won just two of their 12 Premier League games against Tottenham, at Turf Moor in 2009-10 and 2018-19.

There have been 100 league matches between these sides. The Clarets have won 36, Spurs 39 and there have been 25 draws.

Burnley

Burnley's only win in their past 23 Premier League home fixtures against established top-six opposition came at the expense of Spurs in February 2019.

That is the only victory Sean Dyche has achieved over Tottenham in 13 matches as a manager for Watford or Burnley.

This is the third time the Clarets have begun a Premier League campaign without a victory in their opening four games.

Since Burnley's return to the Premier League in 2016-17, only Southampton have had more than their 13 goalless draws in the division.

Tottenham Hotspur