Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Jordan Ayew has yet to get a goal this season but was Palace's top scorer in 2019-20 with nine goals

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew has tested positive for coronavirus, manager Roy Hodgson has confirmed.

The 29-year-old returned a positive test on Friday, having spent the international break with Ghana, and missed Sunday's 1-1 draw with Brighton.

Government guidelines state that he must self-isolate for 10 days and test negative before he can return to training.

"I don't know [when we'll have him back]," said Hodgson.

"We have to follow the relative government and Premier League guidelines before we see him again.

"He's been away with Ghana, which we weren't exactly delighted to accept that he had to do. Like several other Ghanaian players, I believe when they have gone back to their clubs, they have tested positive."

Ayew's compatriot Bernard Mensah has also tested positive for coronavirus after returning to his club side Besiktas following international duty.