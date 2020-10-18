Danny Welbeck: Brighton sign striker on one-year deal
Brighton have signed former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck on a one-year deal.
Welbeck, who has 42 England caps and 16 international goals, was a free agent after his Watford contract was terminated on 6 October.
Brighton boss Graham Potter said the 29-year-old will "complement our existing striking options".
"He's got an undoubted pedigree and we are thrilled to add another player of his experience and quality," he added.