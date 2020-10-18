Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Danny Welbeck was relegated from the Premier League with Watford last season

Brighton have signed former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck on a one-year deal.

Welbeck, who has 42 England caps and 16 international goals, was a free agent after his Watford contract was terminated on 6 October.

Brighton boss Graham Potter said the 29-year-old will "complement our existing striking options".

"He's got an undoubted pedigree and we are thrilled to add another player of his experience and quality," he added.