Harry Wilson (right) celebrates with Sheyi Ojo, who is also on loan at Cardiff from Liverpool

Manager Neil Harris admits he "could not believe" Cardiff City were able to sign Liverpool forward Harry Wilson.

Harris says Wales international Wilson opted for Cardiff because he wants to impress Ryan Giggs and Wales' fans.

"Harry wants to play in the Premier League and he wants to play for Ryan Giggs every international break," Harris said.

"I could not believe we had a chance of bringing him in if I am honest.

"That's not putting pressure on him. I just think he's a Premier League player and an international footballer."

Harris said there were "about 10 other clubs" chasing Wilson before Friday's transfer deadline.

Among them were Swansea City, who looked like favourites to get Wilson at one stage but dropped out of the running for financial reasons.

"Ultimately it wasn't just he wanted to come and play for me once I spoke to him, he wanted to come and play for Cardiff City," Harris added.

Harry Wilson featured in Wales' recent Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland and Bulgaria

"He wanted to come and play in the capital of Wales and he wants to catch the imagination and the eye of the national team manager.

"Harry Wilson is here not for monetary reasons, he's here because he wanted to play in Wales.

"He feels that's his best avenue of getting promoted this season with us, to find an avenue back to the Premier League with us or somebody else, but also because he knows that it catches the imagination of the Welsh fan base and it catches the eye of Ryan Giggs and his staff."

Harris, whose side are up to 12th in the Championship thanks to Sheyi Ojo's winner at Preston, also signed goalkeeper Dillon Phillips and defender Filip Benkovic on deadline day.

"I have said to the players and the club, on paper it looks great business, but we have to make sure it's great business," he said.

"We have to get the results on the pitch and the performances.

"But the business we have done - I am really delighted with the players we have brought in.

"As a football club we are really lucky to have Vincent Tan.

"If we ever needed reminding of that, deadline day was the one where he let me go and get three players in."