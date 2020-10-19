National League
WealdstoneWealdstone19:45ChesterfieldChesterfield
Venue: Grosvenor Vale

Wealdstone v Chesterfield

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport5401125712
2Torquay540184412
3Hartlepool431082610
4Woking531155010
5Solihull Moors43018269
6Sutton United43016249
7Notts County530210739
8Eastleigh422010558
9Halifax51314316
10Wrexham520367-16
11Barnet4202610-46
12Maidenhead United5203612-66
13Aldershot41129634
14Bromley31115324
15Boreham Wood41124314
16Yeovil504156-14
17Weymouth511324-24
18Wealdstone4112811-34
19Dag & Red511326-44
20King's Lynn5113614-84
21Chesterfield41037613
22Dover5104214-123
23Altrincham302124-22
View full National League table

Top Stories