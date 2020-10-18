Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers are the "best coached team" in the Scottish Premiership, according to former Ibrox defender Maurice Ross.

A 2-0 derby victory at Celtic Park on Saturday sent Steven Gerrard's side four points clear at the league summit in their bid to stop 10 in a row.

An excellent display stymied Celtic, who did not have a single shot on target on their own pitch.

"Do you ever see Rangers' midfielders sprinting because they've been caught out of possession?," Ross asked.

"Never. They're constantly jogging, they're just in perpetual motion because they're all in sync. They're always so calm.

"For me, they're the best coached team in the Premiership and they've got a good squad, hence why they've had such great results of late."

Despite slipping four points behind Rangers, Celtic have played one game fewer as they attempt to win an unprecedented 10th straight title.

Neil Lennon's side were also without star striker Odsonne Edouard, plus Ryan Christie, Nir Bitton and Hatem Elhamed due to Covid-19 protocols.

Rangers, meanwhile, are searching for their first trophy under Gerrard's guidance, and Ross believes now is not the time for his former club to get carried away.

"There needs to be a level of calm, a level of humility here," the Motherwell coach said on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"Celtic are a phenomenal football side, with phenomenal footballers. They were weakened.

"The next Old Firm will be the litmus test when hopefully both teams are at full strength. I think when you see the halfway stage we'll get a better idea, but I think it will go to the wire."