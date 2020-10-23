Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Raul Jimenez's deflected winner against Leeds earned Wolves their third win of the season

TEAM NEWS

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says several unnamed players are fitness concerns and will be assessed.

Jonny continues his rehabilitation from a long-term knee injury.

Newcastle will make a late decision on goalkeeper Karl Darlow, who is still sore after colliding with Manchester United's Marcus Rashford last weekend.

Isaac Hayden will also be monitored after being forced off with a minor muscle problem, while Sean Longstaff has recovered from tonsillitis.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves were very good at Leeds on Monday. They understood exactly what Leeds were about, and matched them, but looked really dangerous on the counter-attack too.

It was a tight game but Wolves did enough to win it and they are clearly a very good side. I like the way they are set up.

They will probably create more chances on Sunday and I don't see Newcastle keeping them out.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Style Council drummer Steve White

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Seven of the 10 Premier League meetings have been drawn, with six of those games - including the last three - ending 1-1.

Wolves' last top-flight home win against Newcastle was 1-0 at Molineux in November 1977.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

If Wolves win it would be the first time since 1979 they have claimed at least four victories from their opening six top-flight matches.

They have kept seven clean sheets in their past nine Premier League home games.

Wolves have failed to win any of the last six top-flight matches in which they conceded, last doing so in March's 3-2 victory at Tottenham.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have failed to score a first-half goal in 33 of their past 45 league games.

However, they have lost just one of their last 20 top-flight fixtures which were level at half-time (W8, D11).

Raul Jimenez has scored the winning goal in 10 Premier League matches since the start of last season, more than any other player prior to the weekend.

Willy Boly is set to play his 100th Premier League game.

Newcastle United