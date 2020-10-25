Scottish Premiership
AberdeenAberdeen0CelticCeltic0

Aberdeen v Celtic

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Line-ups

Aberdeen

  • 1Lewis
  • 3Hoban
  • 14Taylor
  • 4Considine
  • 15McGeouch
  • 40McCrorie
  • 19FergusonBooked at 13mins
  • 50Watkins
  • 17Hayes
  • 11Hedges
  • 32Edmondson

Substitutes

  • 2Logan
  • 5Leigh
  • 8Ojo
  • 10McGinn
  • 16Cosgrove
  • 18McLennan
  • 25Wright
  • 33Kennedy
  • 43Woods

Celtic

  • 29Bain
  • 30Frimpong
  • 4Duffy
  • 35Ajer
  • 93Laxalt
  • 42McGregorBooked at 9mins
  • 21Ntcham
  • 18Rogic
  • 17Christie
  • 10Ajeti
  • 27Elyounoussi

Substitutes

  • 3Taylor
  • 8Brown
  • 9Griffiths
  • 11Klimala
  • 12Soro
  • 14Turnbull
  • 56Ralston
  • 57Welsh
  • 65Hazard
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeenAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Diego Laxalt (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen).

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  4. Booking

    Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Ryan Christie (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen).

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marley Watkins with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jeremie Frimpong (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Olivier Ntcham.

  9. Booking

    Callum McGregor (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Callum McGregor (Celtic).

  11. Post update

    Ryan Hedges (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Elyounoussi (Celtic).

  13. Post update

    Ryan Hedges (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jonny Hayes with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Diego Laxalt (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Dylan McGeouch (Aberdeen).

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers119202632329
2Celtic118212571826
3Hibernian127321710724
4Aberdeen11722148623
5Kilmarnock114251513214
6Dundee Utd12345816-813
7Ross County12336720-1312
8Motherwell103251113-211
9Livingston113261318-511
10St Johnstone12327916-711
11St Mirren10217615-97
12Hamilton112181325-127
View full Scottish Premiership table

