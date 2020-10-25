Aberdeen v Celtic

Diego Laxalt (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Aberdeen
- 1Lewis
- 3Hoban
- 14Taylor
- 4Considine
- 15McGeouch
- 40McCrorie
- 19FergusonBooked at 13mins
- 50Watkins
- 17Hayes
- 11Hedges
- 32Edmondson
- 2Logan
- 5Leigh
- 8Ojo
- 10McGinn
- 16Cosgrove
- 18McLennan
- 25Wright
- 33Kennedy
- 43Woods
Celtic
- 29Bain
- 30Frimpong
- 4Duffy
- 35Ajer
- 93Laxalt
- 42McGregorBooked at 9mins
- 21Ntcham
- 18Rogic
- 17Christie
- 10Ajeti
- 27Elyounoussi
- 3Taylor
- 8Brown
- 9Griffiths
- 11Klimala
- 12Soro
- 14Turnbull
- 56Ralston
- 57Welsh
- 65Hazard
- William Collum
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Foul by Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen).
Attempt saved. Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ryan Christie (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen).
Attempt blocked. Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marley Watkins with a cross.
Attempt saved. Jeremie Frimpong (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Olivier Ntcham.
Callum McGregor (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Callum McGregor (Celtic).
Ryan Hedges (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mohamed Elyounoussi (Celtic).
Ryan Hedges (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jonny Hayes with a cross.
Diego Laxalt (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dylan McGeouch (Aberdeen).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
