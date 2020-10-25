Scottish Premiership
RangersRangers15:00LivingstonLivingston
Venue: Ibrox Stadium

Rangers v Livingston

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers119202632329
2Celtic118212571826
3Hibernian127321710724
4Aberdeen11722148623
5Kilmarnock114251513214
6Dundee Utd12345816-813
7Ross County12336720-1312
8Motherwell103251113-211
9Livingston113261318-511
10St Johnstone12327916-711
11St Mirren10217615-97
12Hamilton112181325-127
