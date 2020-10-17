Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Promoted Cove Rangers made a 3-1 winning debut in Scottish League 1 as relegated Partick Thistle started with a defeat at Clyde.

Mitch Megginson scored twice and missed a penalty as hosts Cove beat an East Fife side who finished with nine men.

Ally Love gave Clyde their win at Broadwood, while pre-season favourites Falkirk won 3-1 at Montrose.

Airdrieonians beat Peterhead 2-0 at home, while Dumbarton drew 0-0 away to Forfar Athletic.

Megginson blazed a spot-kick over for Cove, who won promotion last season in their first season in the SPFL, with the game goalless.

However, the striker made amends by scoring from a free-kick that led to Danny Denholm's red card and added a second after the break before Aaron Dunsmore collected a second yellow.

Montrose's Aidan Quinn had cancelled out Akeel Francis' opener at Links Park, but Falkirk won it after Callumn Morrison scored from a penalty for which defender Andrew Steeves was sent off and Robbie Leitch added a third in stoppage time.

A penalty also set Airdrieonians on their way to victory, Dale Carrick edging the hosts ahead shortly before half-time, with Callum Fordyce doubling the advantage 19 minutes from time.