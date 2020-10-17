Scottish League 2: Edinburgh City thrash Brechin City in opener
Edinburgh City began their Scottish League 2 promotion push with a resounding 5-1 win at Brechin.
Five different players netted - Conrad Balatoni, Liam Brown, Blair Henderson, Josh Campbell and Daniel Jardine - for the capital side.
Elgin also began with an emphatic win, 4-1 at relegated Stranraer, with Russell Dingwall scoring a brace.
Stenhousemuir ran out 3-1 victors at Albion Rovers, with strikes from Greg Spence, Creag Little and Botti Biabi.
Goals from Nathan Flanagan, Iain Anderson and Jack Purdue helped ease Annan to a comfortable 3-0 victory at Cowdenbeath.
And Stirling Albion's clash with Queen's Park at Forthbank finished goalless.