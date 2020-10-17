Last updated on .From the section Irish

Waterworth and Pepper combined for Linfield's first two goals

Andy Waterworth notched a hat-trick as dominant Linfield began the defence of their Irish Premiership title with a 5-1 win over 10-man Carrick Rangers.

The striker scored twice from Conor Pepper crosses early on before a Caolan Loughran penalty for the visitors made it 2-1 at the break.

Carrick's Mark Surgenor was sent off for a challenge on Pepper, with Jimmy Callacher scoring immediately after.

Substitute Ryan McGivern headed home before Waterworth grabbed his third.

It was a second meeting of the week between the sides, with David Healy's men having secured a 2-0 away victory in the Co Antrim Shield.

Linfield's opening goal arrived in the fourth minute from a good move down the right involving Kirk Millar. Waterworth exchanged passes with Pepper before the full-back cut it back for the striker to slot into the bottom corner.

It was the same combination that linked up for Linfield's second goal, with Millar splitting the Carrick defence to play in Pepper whose pinpoint low cross was converted from close range by Waterworth.

A limited number of supporters were at Windsor Park for the game

Alex Gwane had fired over the crossbar with Carrick's first effort before Loughran scored from the spot in the 26th minute, after Gwane had been pulled down in the box by home goalkeeper Chris Johns.

Blues centre-half Callacher almost restored his side's two-goal cushion on 36 minutes, but his powerful header from a corner was superbly saved by Aaron Hogg.

Surgenor was shown his red card for a late challenge on Pepper in the 55th minute and, from the resulting free-kick, Callacher got his name on the scoresheet when he bundled home at the back post.

McGivern had only come off the bench when he made it 4-1 on 64 minutes, rising to head in from a corner with what was his first touch.

The experienced Waterworth completed his hat-trick 17 minutes from time when he stooped to meet a Navid Nasseri cross to guide a powerful header in off the underside of the crossbar.