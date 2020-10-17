Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Two goals from Connor Goldson (left) sent Steven Gerrard's Rangers four points clear at the top

Rangers must build on a dominant Old Firm victory and prove they can "go the distance" in the title race, says manager Steven Gerrard.

The Ibrox club secured successive wins over Celtic for the first time since 2009 thanks to Connor Goldson's double.

Rangers, now four points clear, ended last season's truncated Scottish Premiership 13 points behind after a form slump followed derby success.

"There will be no getting carried away," Gerrard told Sky Sports.

"We need to remain humble. It could be different because the last time we won here it was then the winter break and that ruined our rhythm and fluidity.

"The players are showing more maturity but we still have a lot of hard work to do and we respect the team we are chasing.

"It was a really mature, experienced performance but we need more of that for the rest of the season. That is our biggest challenge - can we go the distance?"

Rangers, attempting to stop Celtic claiming a record 10th straight title this season, were rarely troubled against a makeshift home side missing a clutch of key players because of coronavirus and injury.

Neil Lennon's men failed muster a single shot on target as centre-back Goldson headed the visitors in front in the opening 10 minutes, then made sure of victory with a close-range finish after the break.

Having beaten the champions 2-1 in their previous meeting last December, Rangers have now won back-to-back league games at Celtic Park for the first time since 1995.

"We weren't at our fluent best but we didn't need to be because it was a really controlled, professional performance." added Gerrard.

"Our goalkeeper Allan McGregor hasn't really been tested and we could have scored more.

"I'm shocked [that Goldson scored twice] - but he's certainly capable. He's starting to attack set-pieces now and is hungry to score. His all-round performance was outstanding."