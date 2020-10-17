Inter Milan v AC Milan

Inter MilanInter Milan17:00AC MilanAC Milan
Last updated on .From the section European Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|AC Milan
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|9
|2
|Atalanta
|4
|3
|0
|1
|14
|9
|5
|9
|3
|Napoli
|4
|3
|0
|1
|12
|4
|8
|8
|4
|Sassuolo
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|3
|6
|7
|5
|Juventus
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|2
|6
|7
|6
|Inter Milan
|3
|2
|1
|0
|10
|6
|4
|7
|7
|Hellas Verona
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|1
|3
|6
|8
|Benevento
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|7
|-1
|6
|9
|Lazio
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|4
|10
|Roma
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|4
|11
|Genoa
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|7
|-3
|3
|12
|Bologna
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4
|0
|3
|13
|Fiorentina
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|3
|14
|Sampdoria
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|3
|15
|SPEZ
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|3
|16
|Parma
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|3
|17
|Cagliari
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|8
|-5
|1
|18
|Torino
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|0
|19
|Udinese
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|-4
|0
|20
|Crotone
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|10
|-8
|0