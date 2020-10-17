Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Morgan Gibbs-White scored the first league goal of his career to give Swansea victory at Preston on the opening day of the season

Swansea City's on-loan Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has been ruled out for three months with a fractured foot.

The news is a major blow for Swansea given Gibbs-White's fine start to the season at the Championship club.

The 21-year-old has scored once in five appearances since joining on a season-long loan.

His injury prompted Steve Cooper to sign Bristol City's Kasey Palmer on loan before Friday's transfer deadline.

Swansea had also targeted Liverpool's Harry Wilson but were priced out of a deal for the Wales international, who instead signed for Cardiff City.

Gibbs-White suffered the injury during Swansea's 2-1 win over Millwall a fortnight ago.