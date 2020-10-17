Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

St Mirren's Scottish Premiership match against Motherwell has been postponed after a third player at the Paisley club tested positive for Covid-19.

St Mirren told the SPFL they could not fulfil Saturday's fixture after "a number of additional players" were required to self-isolate.

The Paisley club said on Thursday that two players had Covid-19 and a third was in quarantine as a precaution.

The SPFL say St Mirren had 12 available players, four of them goalkeepers.

Uefa guidance - which has been adopted by the SPFL - says a fixture can go ahead as long as a team has 13 available players, including at least one goalkeeper.

The league say the postponement is "in line with standard procedure" and that an investigation is now underway.

Motherwell's last league fixture with Kilmarnock was also postponed when the Ayrshire club's entire first-team was forced to self-isolate after six positive tests.

The circumstances around that call off are still being examined.

"It is very disappointing that we are faced with this situation, despite the numerous precautions and safeguards that are in place," said St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick.

"This is hugely frustrating for our fans, the players and staff, and for everyone connected with the club.

"This once again underlines the absolute necessity of maintaining vigilance to ensure that players, officials and their families minimise the risk of infection to keep everyone safe."