Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has echoed first minister Nicola Sturgeon's call for Sky Sports to show Saturday's Old Firm derby free of charge. (Scotsman) external-link

Celtic manager Neil Lennon is delighted "if critics want to write us off again" as he backed his depleted team to rise to the Old Firm occasion. (Sun) external-link

And Lennon is saddened the match will be played without fans in the stadium for the first time, admitting his side's home advantage will be diminished. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos' future remains unclear and he may leave before the end of the season, says Gerrard. (Scotsman) external-link

Hearts mocked Dundee on social media after beginning the Championship season with a 6-2 thrashing of the Dens Park club on Friday. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Shellshocked Dundee boss James McPake didn't see his side's capitulation coming. (Courier) external-link

Dundee United skipper Mark Reynolds insists striker Lawrence Shankland has nothing to prove when he goes up against his former club Aberdeen for the first time on Saturday. (Daily Record) external-link